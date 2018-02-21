After This Teen Got Highlights For Her Birthday, Her Father Forced Her To Have A Brutal Haircut

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelsey splits her time between her mom’s house and her dad’s house. Both parents discipline their daughter, but earlier this year, her mom and dad totally disagreed on one thing. Kelsey’s hair was the issue – but Kelsey herself ended up being the victim.

A teenager from Ohio named Kelsey recently found herself at the centre of a social media storm. By bad fortune, the schoolgirl got caught up in a disagreement that was fundamentally between her parents. But in the end, it was Kelsey who fared the worst of them all.

It all started when Kelsey and her mom, Christin Johnson, took a trip to the hair salon. It was a birthday treat for the teenager, and Johnson allowed her daughter to experiment with a new hairstyle. In fact, Kelsey came away with some impressive highlights.

