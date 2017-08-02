Having worn a mask for more than two years, she no longer knew what she looked like. That whole time she had been “faceless,” and feeling like “a nothing and a no one.” However, when she took it off, her mom was close to tears. That day, she would begin living a whole new life.
Dana Vulin was born in Western Australia in the mid-1980s. Her mom, Vera, originally came from Macedonia while her dad, Don, was born in Serbia. Dana lived on Koolan Island until she was six, when the family – including her two older sisters and her twin brother – moved to Perth.
Vulin was a popular child at school. As she told Australia’s Yahoo7 in October 2014, “[I was] confident, outgoing, loud, assertive, fun. Very fun. I guess some would call me wild.” A self-assured and likeable kid, she was never shy or short of friends.
-
When This Cashier Paid For A Cop’s Brownie, Some People Who Saw It Happen Tried To Get Him Fired
-
After Police Discovered This Couple’s Sickening Secret, They Made Them Pay Dearly For Their Crimes.
-
EMTs Arrived To Find This Couple’s Lifeless Bodies – But The Family Saw Their Deaths As Perfect
-
This Man Was Overjoyed When His Dog Was Found, But His Heart Sank When They Told Him Where He Was
-
30 Years After This Father Vanished Into Thin Air, He Returned To Reveal His Sinister Double Life
-
This Woman Was Volunteering With School Kids. Then Horrified Parents Found Out Who She Is.
-
20 Celebrity Couples Who Couldn’t Care Less About Relationship Stereotypes
-
After Wearing A Mask For 24 Months, This Woman Revealed The Face That Was Hidden Beneath
-
This Lady Thought Her Foster Dog Had Been Rejected – But Then She Found Out She’d Been Set Up
-
After A Couple Rescued This Lost Kitten, They Were Stunned When Its Fur Started To Change Color
-
When This Toddler On Life Support Suddenly Stopped Breathing, Doctors Told Her Mom To Pull The Plug
-
A Guy Bought This Photo For $2 In A Thrift Store. Then Later He Realized Its Astonishing True Value