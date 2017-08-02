After Wearing A Mask For 24 Months, This Woman Revealed The Face That Was Hidden Beneath

ADVERTISEMENT

Having worn a mask for more than two years, she no longer knew what she looked like. That whole time she had been “faceless,” and feeling like “a nothing and a no one.” However, when she took it off, her mom was close to tears. That day, she would begin living a whole new life.

Dana Vulin was born in Western Australia in the mid-1980s. Her mom, Vera, originally came from Macedonia while her dad, Don, was born in Serbia. Dana lived on Koolan Island until she was six, when the family – including her two older sisters and her twin brother – moved to Perth.

Vulin was a popular child at school. As she told Australia’s Yahoo7 in October 2014, “[I was] confident, outgoing, loud, assertive, fun. Very fun. I guess some would call me wild.” A self-assured and likeable kid, she was never shy or short of friends.

