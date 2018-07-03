After A Woman Bought A Dress In Zara, She Smelt A Rat. Now The Disgusted Consumer Is Taking Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Cailey Fiesel bought some new dresses while shopping in Zara. But when she wore one of them to work, she realized that something wasn’t right. And what she allegedly found left her so horrified that she decided to sue.

Zara was established in Spain during the 1970s by Rosalía Mera and Amancio Ortega. The clothing company has since become one of the most successful fast-fashion retailers in the world. There are now 2,200 Zara stores globally, in fact, and as of 2016 they have an annual turnover of $9 billion.

Fiesel is a 26-year-old who grew up in Wilton, Connecticut. She later graduated from Colgate University and now works as a talent agent for CAA Sports, a branch of the Creative Artists Agency that represents some of the world’s biggest athletes. In 2016 Fiesel was living in Manhattan.

