9 Years After A Woman Stopped Him Taking His Own Life, This Man Popped The Ultimate Question

Hopeless – desperate – numb – useless. There are no words sufficient to describe a suicidal person’s state of mind as they seriously contemplate taking their own life. In the majority of cases, this internal battle is faced alone. The isolated sufferer feels that no-one could ever understand their pain.

For one 17-year-old in 2007, the story was very much the same. A chain of painful events led the Chicago high schooler to prepare for his own death; a tragic end to his young life. But, as he made his way to the site where he planned to end it all, everything changed in an instant. He heard a woman’s voice calling from his past.

Before that life-changing moment, high-school senior Kevin Walsh felt as though his life had fallen apart beyond repair. “There was a girl, she broke up with me and then I found out there was some other stuff going on,” he recalled to the TV news magazine show Inside Edition in August 2017.

