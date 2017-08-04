While many people enjoy photography as a hobby, Joyce Rhinehart gives an unusual twist to her approach. She likes to take photos capturing heartwarming moments of random strangers. So, when she saw a family enjoying an ice cream together, she couldn’t resist taking a shot. Days later, however, she received some news about the family that gave her chills.
Rhinehart had accompanied her grandson, Blake, to a tennis lesson on June 8, 2017. As a treat, the grandmother took him for ice cream afterwards. It was, for all it seems from the outside, and indeed for Rhinehart herself, a fairly ordinary Thursday.
Rhinehart had taken her grandson to Rita’s Italian Ice, a decades-old water ice and ice cream parlor. It was founded by a Philadelphia firefighter wanting to earn extra income. Named after his wife, Rita’s is enjoyed by families in multiple locations all across the U.S.
-
Days After A Woman Took A Photo Of This Family, She Got News About Them That Gave Her Goosebumps
-
This Momma Elephant Was Frantically Trying To Wake Up Her Baby – So Keepers Sprang Into Action
-
When This Mom Gave Birth To Entangled Twins, Doctors Were Aghast At Their Umbilical Cords
-
Matt Lauer Unveiled A Special Guest On Today. Then Hoda Totally Lost It When She Saw Who It Was
-
20 Fascinating Gene Wilder Facts That’ll Make You Wish The Willy Wonka Star Was Still With Us Today
-
This Dad Was Watching His CCTV Footage. Then He Spotted His Wife Lying On The Baby’s Bedroom Floor
-
When This 89-Year-Old Woman Was Kicked Out Of Her Home, A Neighbor Slipped A Surprise Into Her Hand
-
This Man Asked A Waitress To Come Out To The Parking Lot. Then He Led Her To A Beat-Up Old Car
-
When A Horrific Crash Left This Car Sliced In Two, Onlookers Couldn’t Believe There’d Be Survivors
-
Moments After This Vet Started Filming, What He Did To The Dog Left The Internet In Stitches
-
This Woman Overheard What A 6-Year-Old Said To Her Mom At A Yard Sale And Knew She Couldn’t Stand By
-
She Found This Chest In Her Grandpa’s Closet, And Inside Was A Treasure Trove Of Historic Events