Days After A Woman Took A Photo Of This Family, She Got News About Them That Gave Her Goosebumps

While many people enjoy photography as a hobby, Joyce Rhinehart gives an unusual twist to her approach. She likes to take photos capturing heartwarming moments of random strangers. So, when she saw a family enjoying an ice cream together, she couldn’t resist taking a shot. Days later, however, she received some news about the family that gave her chills.

Rhinehart had accompanied her grandson, Blake, to a tennis lesson on June 8, 2017. As a treat, the grandmother took him for ice cream afterwards. It was, for all it seems from the outside, and indeed for Rhinehart herself, a fairly ordinary Thursday.

Rhinehart had taken her grandson to Rita’s Italian Ice, a decades-old water ice and ice cream parlor. It was founded by a Philadelphia firefighter wanting to earn extra income. Named after his wife, Rita’s is enjoyed by families in multiple locations all across the U.S.

