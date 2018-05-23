9 Years After A Woman’s Father Passed Away, This Man Knelt At His Grave And She Lost It

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2016 Kristina Broughton was visiting Napa Valley in California. It was her friend’s birthday, and she had traveled with her boyfriend, Matt Russo, to celebrate in wine country with others. However, the day would change entirely for Kristina when she saw a video of a man kneeling at her father’s grave – and upon watching the touching moment, she totally lost it.

Kristina had been the one to suggest going to the Kuleto Estate for her friend’s birthday, having remembered it from a previous trip with Matt. In fact, it had been the place where the couple had fallen for each other five years beforehand. As a result, she was enthused about visiting the St. Helena location again.

And when Kristina and Matt were finally at the Kuleto Estate, they met up with Matt’s brother and a pair of other friends and waited for the birthday girl to arrive. When she did, she called Matt and asked for some help carrying her stuff – or, at least, that’s what Kristina thought.

