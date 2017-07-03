As Ashley Gardner reclined on the doctor’s examination table, butterflies undoubtedly swirled in her stomach. The Utahn and her husband, Tyson, had spent eight years trying to conceive to no avail. But on that July day, the couple hoped her ultrasound would reveal a healthily beating heart.
Ashley suffered from endometriosis, a condition that causes cells normally found within the womb to grow in other places in the body. They still develop and then break down each month as they would in the womb, in turn causing fatigue, bladder problems and infertility, among other side effects.
There’s no clear reason why endometriosis and infertility seem to go hand in hand. Some medical professionals believe it has to do with the constant breakdown of cells, which leads to the creation of scar tissue, or adhesions. These prevent the egg from traveling through the Fallopian tube, thus stopping it from being fertilized.
-
This Rooster Refused To Sleep In The Hen House. Then His Owners Discovered The Distressing Reason
-
After 8 Years Of Trying To Get Pregnant, This Woman Saw An Ultrasound That Left Her In Shock
-
During WWII 1,000 Japanese Troops Retreated Into A Swamp – And Were Slaughtered By A Hidden Danger
-
Dad Took A Video Of Their Beautiful Baby In Mom’s Arms. Then They Saw Her Change In An Alarming Way
-
20 Awful Movies That Didn’t Deserve To Do So Well At The Box Office
-
This Babysitter Was Seen Getting In The Bath With A 3-Year-Old, But Why She Did It Will Make You Cry
-
This NHL Star Took The Same Flight As A Soldier – And What A Steward Saw Made Her Run For Her Camera
-
When A Guy Inherited His Great-Uncle’s Chest, He Opened It To Reveal A False Bottom Full Of Secrets
-
This Woman Claimed To Be Homeless To Get Money. Then Authorities Found Out The Startling Truth
-
4 Days After This Girl Vanished In Gator-Infested Swampland, A Searcher Heard A Weak Little Voice
-
When This Deaf Woman Was Finally Able To Hear, She Revealed Exactly What Her Mother-In-Law Had Done
-
Rescuers Told This Owner His Dog Had Died – But They Were Secretly Putting A Plan Into Action