After 8 Years Of Trying To Get Pregnant, This Woman Saw An Ultrasound That Left Her In Shock

As Ashley Gardner reclined on the doctor’s examination table, butterflies undoubtedly swirled in her stomach. The Utahn and her husband, Tyson, had spent eight years trying to conceive to no avail. But on that July day, the couple hoped her ultrasound would reveal a healthily beating heart.

Ashley suffered from endometriosis, a condition that causes cells normally found within the womb to grow in other places in the body. They still develop and then break down each month as they would in the womb, in turn causing fatigue, bladder problems and infertility, among other side effects.

There’s no clear reason why endometriosis and infertility seem to go hand in hand. Some medical professionals believe it has to do with the constant breakdown of cells, which leads to the creation of scar tissue, or adhesions. These prevent the egg from traveling through the Fallopian tube, thus stopping it from being fertilized.

