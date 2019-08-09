This Couple Live In A House With Hundreds Of Perfect Children – But There’s A Creepy Catch

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dressels are an ordinary American family, more or less. Mom Madeline and dad Malachi got together in 2014, having been in love for most of their lives, and one thing led to another. Now they have a happy marriage, and as many couples do, particularly those entering their 30s, their minds turned to children.

Inhabitants of the small town of Cross Hill, South Carolina, Malachi and Madeline would look at their friends’ Facebook walls, admiring their photos. And naturally, they wanted to join in. The problem was, they didn’t have any kids of their own. So the couple got down to work on creating their own family.

The first addition to their family turned out to be Sandy, a handsome boy. And before long, the Dressels soon had added a houseful of children, all ready to star in beautifully shot family photos on social media. However, as even the briefest view of their Instagram page shows, there’s something more than a bit odd about their brood.

