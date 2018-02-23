An Ambulance Responded To A 911 Call. Then They Found An Abusive Note On Their Vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

When one ambulance crew arrived to the scene of an emergency callout, their number one priority was assisting the person in need. So when they found an abusive note attached to their vehicle, it left them outraged.

In February 2018 an English ambulance crew were attending to an incident in Tunstall, Staffordshire. A resident of Parsonage Street called Brian Heath had dialed the emergency services after his wife Christine started struggling to breathe.

Mrs. Heath had taken ill the night before with a sore throat. However, by the next morning her condition had worsened. As a result, the elderly couple wasted no time in calling an ambulance.

