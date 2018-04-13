This Amish Teacher Got A Makeover – And Her Modest Appearance Was Totally Transformed

By Caren Gibson
April 13, 2018
In the Amish belief system, it’s not acceptable for women to spend time on their appearance. So when housekeeper and teacher Sarah had the opportunity to have a glamorous makeover, she took it. Then when the time came for her big reveal, no one could quite believe what they saw.

In 2014, Sarah was 21 years old and up until that age had lived what she described as “pretty much a boring life.” She grew up in a small town, and furthermore she was brought up in an Amish community. This meant that there were strict rules and modes of conduct to live by.

The Amish are a religious group originating in Switzerland who follow the traditional Christian faith. Though the belief system began in the 15th century, the word “Amish” was first applied in 1710 as a term of shame. As a result, the Amish community became outcasts, living in self-imposed solitude.

