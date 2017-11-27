20 Annoying Things About New York City Apartments That 98 Percent Of Americans Would Never Accept

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a huge difference between living in the USA and living in New York City. Where most of the rest of the country wouldn’t put up with massive rents for atrocious living standards, pretty much everyone in the Big Apple does. Why? Because they don’t really have a choice. If you’ve ever wondered just how annoying it is to live in NYC, though, prepare to have your eyes well and truly opened.

20. You need a history degree to figure out listings

Well, maybe not quite a degree, but some general knowledge of the past 100 years does come in useful. That’s because pretty much all New York City apartments are classified as pre- or postwar, referring to World War Two. But then there’s also pre-prewar, and even pre-pre-prewar. And of course, postwar buildings can be very different depending on the decade. Good luck!

19. Applications are insanely complex

While in other cities, renting an apartment is as easy as providing a reference or two and signing on the dotted line, don’t expect the same treatment in NYC. Indeed, you should also be prepared to hand over everything from last year’s tax return to the details of your 401K, mother’s maiden name and shoe size.

