When Five Armed Men Attacked Miss Universe, They Didn’t Expect Her Self-Defense Training To Kick In

Last year was a rollercoaster year for Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. On March 26, 2017, she was crowned Miss South Africa. Then, just months later, she endured a horrific attack on her life. But Nel-Peters refused to be victimized by her assailants. Instead, she went on to compete in – and win – the prestigious title of Miss Universe.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has an intimidating resume. In hindsight, it is easy to see that she was always destined for great things. At just 17 she became the Junior Deputy Mayor of her home city, George. She also held impressive leadership roles at her school and graduated from North West University with a degree in business management.

The multitalented stunner speaks two languages, English and Afrikaans. Nel-Peters had never entered the Miss South Africa competition before 2017 – the year she won. But it was her actions outside of academia, and the beauty pageants that made her famous, that really defined her.

