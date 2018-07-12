When An Armed Robber Aimed A Gun At Two Boys, He Didn’t Realize What Their Father Was Capable Of

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2011 Eddie Peoples, a soldier in the U.S. Army, took a short leave of absence from his tour of Iraq in order to visit his sick father-in-law. And while home, he likely hoped to spend as much time as possible with his wife and four young sons. However, the military man and two of his boys would soon find themselves staring at the barrel of a gun.

Peoples is a U.S. Army staff sergeant and has dedicated at least ten years of his life to serving his country. This period has included carrying out multiple tours of duty in countries such as Iraq and Kuwait. However, back home, the dad resides in Sarasota, Florida, with his wife and children.

And although it is safe to assume that Peoples’ family are very proud of him, it is extremely likely that the soldier is greatly missed when he is away on duty. What’s more, U.S. Army tours can last as long as 15 months, and leaving young children behind for that period of time may be very difficult.

