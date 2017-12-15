This Army Vet Gave A Homeless Guy A Smoke – And Suddenly Realized He Knew The Man’s Face

ADVERTISEMENT

One man’s experience may prove that, sometimes, coincidences do happen. British Army veteran Roy Aspinall was walking home from a Remembrance ceremony in Wigan, in the north of the United Kingdom, when he stopped to talk to a homeless man. Subsequently, he discovered something that came as a huge surprise.

Having been in the military for four years as an equipment tester for his battalion, service means a lot to Aspinall. The 36-year-old father of six children had paid his respects at a Remembrance Sunday church service and was heading home. That’s when he saw a homeless man in the graveyard.

Aspinall told Wigan Today, “We had done what we needed to do at the memorial… I left and walked back through the churchyard to get my bus and I saw this guy sitting on the brick wall. The recognition of his face was there.” With this in mind, Aspinall approached the man.

