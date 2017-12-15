This Army Vet Gave A Homeless Guy A Smoke – And Suddenly Realized He Knew The Man’s Face

By Sam Hopkinson
December 15, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Roy Aspinall
Image: Facebook/Roy Aspinall

One man’s experience may prove that, sometimes, coincidences do happen. British Army veteran Roy Aspinall was walking home from a Remembrance ceremony in Wigan, in the north of the United Kingdom, when he stopped to talk to a homeless man. Subsequently, he discovered something that came as a huge surprise.

Image: YouTube/mark kelly
Image: YouTube/mark kelly

Having been in the military for four years as an equipment tester for his battalion, service means a lot to Aspinall. The 36-year-old father of six children had paid his respects at a Remembrance Sunday church service and was heading home. That’s when he saw a homeless man in the graveyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: David Dixon/Geograph
Image: David Dixon/Geograph

Aspinall told Wigan Today, “We had done what we needed to do at the memorial… I left and walked back through the churchyard to get my bus and I saw this guy sitting on the brick wall. The recognition of his face was there.” With this in mind, Aspinall approached the man.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT