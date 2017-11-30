When one artist created an amazing Wonder Woman costume, it won her legions of fans. Lots of them wanted to know how she achieved such a convincing finish. However, no one would have guessed the everyday materials she used to make it.
Since she was a child, Rhylee Passfield has had an artistic streak. So when the native of Brisbane, Australia grew up, there was little surprise when she embarked on a creative career path. Now 22 years old, she earns her money working as a children’s entertainer and makeup artist.
However, Passfield wasn’t content with just two creative endeavors. As a result, she was always keen to expand on her skills. “I have been painting and drawing since I was three years old and I am always wanting to branch out into more areas with my artistic abilities,” she told the Daily Mail in November 2017.
-
This Artist Created A Stunning Wonder Woman Costume – Using Only The Most Basic Materials
-
Stevie Nicks Once Wed Her Best Friend’s Husband, And The Story Behind Her Decision Is Heartbreaking
-
20 Years After The Murder Of JonBenet Ramsey, An Investigator Now Has A Prime Suspect In His Sights
-
When This Boy Came Home From School Crying, His Mom Was Outraged By What The Dentist Had Done
-
When This Construction Worker Saw A Suspicious Car, He Rushed To Grab The Baby In The Back
-
This Country Singer Has 2 Kids With An NFL Star – And Now She Has Shared Some Heartwarming News
-
After A Punishing 13-Hour Fashion Show, This Teenaged Model Paid The Ultimate Price
-
After This Teen Killed Himself At School, Police Revealed The Heartbreaking Note He Left Behind
-
A Mom In Walmart Saw A Woman Mouth “We’ve Been Kidnapped.” Then Events Spiraled Out Of Control
-
When This Man Answered His Door One Fateful Day, A Stranger Viciously Changed His Life Forever
-
This Convicted Criminal And Rapist Would Become The Nazis’ Most Perverted War Criminal
-
Pink Asked Eminem If He’d Like To Work On A Song With Her – And His Reply Was Totally Priceless