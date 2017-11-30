This Artist Created A Stunning Wonder Woman Costume – Using Only The Most Basic Materials

ADVERTISEMENT

When one artist created an amazing Wonder Woman costume, it won her legions of fans. Lots of them wanted to know how she achieved such a convincing finish. However, no one would have guessed the everyday materials she used to make it.

Since she was a child, Rhylee Passfield has had an artistic streak. So when the native of Brisbane, Australia grew up, there was little surprise when she embarked on a creative career path. Now 22 years old, she earns her money working as a children’s entertainer and makeup artist.

However, Passfield wasn’t content with just two creative endeavors. As a result, she was always keen to expand on her skills. “I have been painting and drawing since I was three years old and I am always wanting to branch out into more areas with my artistic abilities,” she told the Daily Mail in November 2017.

