As This Dad Picked Up His 6-Year-Old From School, He Suddenly Poured Water All Over His Pants

When he collected his six-year-old daughter from school one day, Ben Sowards knew that she wouldn’t be in a good mood. But this loving father knew exactly what to do to turn her frown upside down. So he grabbed a bottle of water, poured the contents all over his pants, drove to the school and strode into the office to pick her up.

Ben is a caring man who is full of heart. As father to 11 kids, some of them fostered, he has to be. And it’s lucky for them that there’s enough love to go around. Because when his kids are having a bad day, this doting dad knows exactly how to cheer them up.

Ben, who teaches illustration at the Southern Utah University, had a very good week late in April 2017. It was a week when he and his wife Connie’s brood went up to 11. Already having seven biological kids of their own, the couple legally adopted four siblings from the same family.

