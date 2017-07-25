A Man Was Asking This Woman Weird Questions. Then Her Phone Rang, And It Confirmed Her Suspicions

ADVERTISEMENT

The young Wisconsin woman had first spotted him skulking around behind where she was lying alone at a local beach. But it was when he sat down beside her that things got really weird and alarming. His question about the tattoos on her bare body was particularly uncomfortable, so she grabbed her phone.

Haley Oscar is a 24-year-old mother of one from the city of Kenosha, WI, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Something very unnerving happened to her early in July 2017, when she was minding her own business relaxing on her local beach.

Oscar had decided to spend Friday, 7 July reading and catching some rays down by the lake at Simmons Island Beach near the Kenosha Lighthouse local landmark. But it tuned out to be far from the relaxing day she had planned for herself. It all started when a strange man approached her.

