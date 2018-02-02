At 70 This Woman Became The World’s Oldest Mother. But Six Years On She’s Finding Life A Struggle

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has had a child knows that motherhood isn’t always easy. Along with the excitement and joy of raising a child, there will inevitably come struggles. Often they can be emotional, physical or financial.

So, when the world found out that a 70-year-old from the state of Uttar Pradesh in India had given birth to twins in the summer of 2008, many were left stunned. Motherhood would almost certainly be even harder for a woman of that age.

And although the woman appeared nonplussed by the criticism that came her way at the time of her children’s birth, later updates about her life as a mother made it seem as though outsiders’ opinions may have been right. She had found that life as a mother of young children in her 70s was tough.

