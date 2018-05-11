This Athlete Told His Girlfriend He’d Broken His Back – But At The Hospital She Found Out The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

When Taylor Naho’olewa heard that her boyfriend had broken his back, she worried that things would never be the same again. In fact, their lives really would change forever – but not in the way that she was expecting.

Taylor hails from McKinney in Texas, but as an adult she had found a home in American Fork, Utah. While living there, she developed a long-term relationship with extreme snowboarder Colton BrockBank – who shares her Mormon faith.

On Valentine’s Day 2014 Taylor must have been pretty disappointed when Colton revealed that he wouldn’t be spending the day with her. Instead, he was planning a snowboarding shoot in Park City – a popular winter sports destination in the state.

