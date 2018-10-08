This Mom Asked A Stranger To Take A Family Photo, But Moments Later She Realized The Man’s Identity

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Kingsbury, her daughter, Kelsey, and son-in-law, Kyle, took a stroll through High Line, an elevated park in New York City. They decided to capture the moment with a photo and asked a stranger to take it for them. As their photographer walked away, Kingsbury realized who he was – and she was in complete shock for a very emotional reason.

It was at Pierce College, Woodland Hills, California where Kingsbury first got bitten by the writing bug. One of her tutors rapidly identified her talent for the written word, and Kingsbury became a reporter for the school newspaper at her instructor’s behest. Karen never laid down her pen, and eventually graduated from Cal State University Northridge with a degree in journalism in 1986.

She started working for the Los Angeles Times newspaper covering a high school sports beat until her editors realized she had a knack for telling the city’s longer, more emotional stories. When she wrote about a murder and sold the piece to People magazine, it ended up in the hands of a literary agent who thought it’d make a great book.

