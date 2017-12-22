This Auto Clinic Is Run By Women – And They’ll Do More Than Just Fix Your Car

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting your car serviced can be a daunting task, particularly for those with little knowledge of what goes on under the hood. There is plenty of scope to be sold unnecessary extras or to be over charged if you don’t know much about mechanics. And in the sometimes sexist world of automobiles, it is even worse for female car owners. With this in mind, one U.S. woman changed career lanes and the results have been pretty remarkable.

Patrice Banks from the Upper Darby township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is a 36-year-old female with a truly remarkable story. She spends her days running her own company, but it is not a typical business venture by any stretch of the imagination. That is down to the fact that the target customers are women in what is perceived to be a man’s world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Banks’ enterprise is so extraordinary that it has featured in some of the world’s biggest newspapers and magazine titles, from The Washington Post and The New York Times to Good Housekeeping. Her venture has also featured on TV, including Good Morning America, The Today Show and NBC Nightly News, as well as all over the internet. It seems all forms of media just can’t get enough of Banks’ quirky initiative, and with good reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT