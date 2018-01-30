A Baby Boy Was Born With An Abnormally Long Head. Then The Doctor Gave His Family Terrifying News

ADVERTISEMENT

When their baby was born with an unusually long head, Megan and Michael Boler didn’t think much of it. Their first child had a large head at birth too, and she’d been perfectly healthy. However, when their son was two months old, doctors gave his family a worrying diagnosis.

In 2014 Megan and Michael were already the proud parents of one little girl. Furthermore, they had another baby on the way. And this time they were presumably excited to be expecting their first boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple welcomed their son on July 16, 2014. They called him Matthew, and noted his bubbly personality. They drank in his features and were delighted to note that he shared a likeness with his big sister. Except there was one obvious difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT