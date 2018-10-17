This Baby Boy Was Almost Eight Months Old When He Suddenly Died With No Explanation

ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things more rewarding for a parent than watching your children grow up. Kyrstyn Johnson could certainly relate to that, as she was a proud mother of three. However, in April 2018 she suffered a devastating tragedy when her youngest child Mayson passed away in his sleep.

A resident of Boise, Idaho, Kyrstyn gave birth to twins in October 2015, naming them Lilah Nicole and Violet Ann. Unfortunately, the girls spent close to a month in a neonatal intensive care unit following their birth, as they weighed only a few pounds each.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the twins now fully recovered, Kyrstyn received some big news ahead of Christmas in 2016, discovering that she was pregnant with her third child. Close to nine months later, the mom gave birth to Mayson Michael on August 22, 2017, following a grueling labor that lasted for more than 15 hours. Despite that pain, though, she noticed something about her son straight away.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT