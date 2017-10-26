Doctors Said This Baby Might Not Survive A Year. Then The Babysitter’s Actions Stunned Everyone

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: finding out that their sweet, innocent baby is in the midst of a health crisis. That’s exactly what happened to George and Farra Rosko when their two-month-old daughter, Talia, received an unexpected diagnosis in late 2015.

The odds were stacked against Talia too. Her condition would only worsen as she got older, reducing her chances of survival past the age of two. There was nothing her doctors or her parents could do to help her either. That is, until Talia’s babysitter stunned everyone with an idea of her own.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Talia was born in 2015, she joined two older siblings, Mattea, 7, and Trey, 5, and her parents at their home in Jackson, New Jersey. As most parents do, George and Farra took their new baby to see the pediatrician at nine weeks old to check on their daughter’s development. The doctor saw Talia’s eyes “were off,” according to the Washington Post, and suggested a visit to a specialist for more tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT