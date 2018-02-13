A Mom Named Her Baby For A Man She’d Never Know – All Because Of A Mysterious Note From A Stranger

ADVERTISEMENT

After Connie Despanie gave birth to her son Kingston, she and her partner were struggling to find the perfect middle name. When they received a mysterious note from a total stranger, however, they knew their quest was at an end.

Jamie Fontenot was named after her beloved dad James Lee Grimmett. She has fond memories of her father from childhood, and attributed his background in the U.S. Air Force to a firm-but-fair style of parenting.

Reminiscing about her dear dad to TV news channel KADN in January 2018, Fontenot revealed, “He was a good father. We didn’t get away with too much, although we tried.” But while he could be strict, he also had a silly side too.

