This Baby Was Born With A Rare Disorder That Made Her Tongue Twice As Big As Her Mouth

The birth of a baby should be one of the most joyous events in any mom or dad’s life. But in 2015 Madison Kienow and her partner, Shannon Morrison-Johnson, were immediately faced with alarm and fear at their daughter’s arrival. Even the South Dakota delivery doctors reacted with shock at the newborn’s appearance. Unfortunately, baby Paisley was born with a very rare genetic disorder which had caused her tongue to grow twice as big as her mouth.

The then 21-year-old Kienow and Morrison-Johnson, 23, lived in the small city of Aberdeen, SD, and were very much looking forward to welcoming a new face in June 2015. At seven months pregnant, Kienow underwent a cesarean section at the Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center to deliver baby daughter Paisley Faye. However, that rapturous moment of joy came to an abrupt end when it became clear something was seriously wrong.

