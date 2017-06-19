This Baby Was Screaming Frantically On A Flight – Then The Steward Took Her And Left Mom Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all been there. You’re sitting shoulder to shoulder on a packed flight, jammed in like sardines. Then, the worst thing happens – a baby starts screaming. Indeed, not even ear plugs can save you now.

As a result, everyone in the seats around you starts tensing up, with the odd glare being thrown around. However, what if you’re the mom of the offending baby? Well, Whitney Poyntz knows exactly what that feels like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poyntz was traveling from Palm Springs, California, back home to Calgary, Canada, with her husband and four-month-old daughter. They were on a WestJet flight and everything was going smoothly – but that wasn’t to last.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT