A Baby Was Taken From The Womb To Have A Tumor Removed – Then Returned To Be Born 12 Weeks Later

For pregnant women across the world, regular ultrasounds at the hospital become part of the routine. Expectant mom Margaret Boemer could certainly attest to that, as she arrived for her appointment in 2016. However, after some worrying results, her doctors planned a dramatic procedure to save her baby’s life.

Residents of Lewisville, Texas, Margaret and her husband Jeff Boemer were the proud parents of two children. In the latter part of 2015, the mom then became pregnant with twins, as the couple looked to expand their family even further. Unfortunately, though, they were dealt a devastating blow ahead of the second trimester.

Indeed, Margaret lost one of the twins at that point, but the other baby fought on. Despite that heartbreak, though, the expectant mom continued to go through the routines as per normal, arriving for an ultrasound appointment in her 16th week. However, she then received some concerning results.

