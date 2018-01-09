This Baby Was Born With A Full Head Of Brown Hair, But Five Months On Everything Had Changed

ADVERTISEMENT

When one baby was born with a full head of thick, dark hair, his looks astounded his parents. As the months passed, however, the infant’s appearance continued to transform. Now, he can’t go anywhere without people staring at him.

Rachel and Gareth Carter hail from Merseyside in the north of England. In 2017 the couple already had one child – a boy, named Frankie – and were patiently awaiting the arrival of another baby.

At Rachel’s 34-week ultrasound scan, however, nurses noticed something highly unusual about her unborn child. And although the expectant mom didn’t want to know the gender of her baby, nurses let slip that she could be expecting a girl.

