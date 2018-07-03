This Baby’s Mom Has Never Fed Her Added Sugar Or Carbs, And This Is The Effect It’s Had On Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When Shan Cooper gave birth to her daughter, Grace, she had strong ideas about how she wanted to raise her child. Being a health fanatic herself, the new mom was particularly strict about the types of food that her baby consumed. And with a diet free from carbs and refined sugar, the effect that it has had on the little girl can only be described as amazing.

Cooper describes herself as a health and wellness coach. As a “gut health enthusiast”, her biggest passion is studying the effect that the foods we consume have on our all-around well being. The new mom even has a degree in agricultural science, which is a strand of biology focusing on the growth and treatment of plants for human consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years Cooper had struggled with her health. Food allergies had long been an issue for the wellness coach from Brisbane, Australia. The foods that she consumed, then, were specifically tailored to accommodate that. The mom had already cut out gluten, dairy and processed foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT