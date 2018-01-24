When This Baby’s Tummy Started Bloating, The Doctor Told Them To Rush Straight To ER

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at their daughter’s yellow skin, it was clear to Sarah and Chris St. James that something was not right. Then when their baby’s tummy started to grow, the concerns over her health intensified. As a result, they took her to a doctor, who rushed them to ER.

The St. Jameses come from Bourne, Massachusetts. Sarah works as an occupational therapist, while her husband Chris has a job in IT at Keolis Commuter Services. And when they aren’t busy earning a living, the couple enjoy their family life.

In early 2017, the couple were the proud parents of their two-year-old son Carter. Furthermore, they had another baby on the way. Thankfully, Sarah’s second pregnancy was going to plan. So the family were likely looking forward to meeting their new little girl.

