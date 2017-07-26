When The Bank Illegally Foreclosed Their Paid-For Home, This Couple Got The Ultimate Payback

Finding out that your bank is attempting to foreclose on your home is one of the most terrifying prospects you’ll ever hear. But this couple from Florida weren’t about to go down without a fight – especially as they’d already paid off their home. And their plan for revenge was deliciously ironic…
Warren and Maureen Nyerges live in the Golden Gate Estates in Naples, Florida, where they own their home. But they were about to be in for a rude shock – and one that had absolutely no bearing on the truth of their situation either.
Warren, a retired police officer, and his wife Maureen purchased their 2,700 square foot home with $165,000 in cash in 2009. And because the couple effectively owned it outright, with no outstanding debts, they had no need for a mortgage.
