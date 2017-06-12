She Battled Severe Headaches For Almost A Year. Then Doctors Took A Brain Scan And Saw Eight Eggs

ADVERTISEMENT

When one mother began suffering from excruciating headaches, she had no idea what was causing them. Moreover, after nine months of pain, her doctors feared she had a tumor. However, when they conducted a scan they saw eight tiny eggs instead.

Yadira Rostro comes from the city of Garland in Texas. There, she was a busy mom just like any other. However, at the beginning of 2015 the 31-year-old began to suffer health difficulties that would affect her entire way of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, that was when Rostro began suffering from chronic headaches. Furthermore, the pain was so acute that it even started to affect her eyesight. However, she was at a loss as to what was causing the discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT