This Plus-Size Beauty Lost 250 Pounds – But Then Haters Told Her She Looked Too Skinny

After a stranger body-shamed her, one plus-size model did all she could to shift 240 pounds of her weight. When she’d completed her transformation, the beauty felt great. However, people still had mean things to say about her appearance.

Rosie Mercado’s weight had always played a big part in her life. During her school days in Nevada, some of her schoolmates bullied the Latina beauty because of her size. However, nothing could stop her from reaching for her dream job within the fashion industry.

Mercado began her fashion career behind the camera working as a photographer. However, after some encouragement, she decided to take up modeling. It wasn’t an easy transition for the young woman. Those within the industry often claimed they liked her face but said her weight turned them off.

