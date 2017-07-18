Before This Bride Started To Speak, She Asked Six Baffled Policemen To Crowd Around Her Groom

ADVERTISEMENT

She took the microphone, and the room fell silent. What she had to say was incredibly moving. At the end of her speech, though, she surprised everyone with an amazing act of generosity.

A bride’s wedding day is supposed to be all about her. But not this bride. She took it upon herself to do something spectacular for others. It all started when she took the microphone at the wedding reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groom was seated at a table to her left, with six guys crowded around him. It turned out that the bride’s speech was as much directed to them as it was to her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT