A Year After These Best Friends Gave Birth On The Same Day, They Got News That Brought Them To Tears

Alicia Renna and Nicole Shaw were best buddies. Throughout their lives, they’d stuck by each other through thick and thin. So, when they had their first children on the exact same day, they celebrated the happy coincidence together. Little did they realize then that just a year later they would receive life-changing news that would leave them both staggered.

Alicia and Nicole have known each other practically all their lives. They first met one another at their kindergarten near Boston, Massachusetts. And it didn’t take long for them to strike up a friendship.

Explaining their relationship to website Parents.com, Nicole revealed, “We met when we were in kindergarten and were friends all throughout our childhood. But it wasn’t until after high school that we became as close as we are today.”

