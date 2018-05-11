This Best Man Had A Mortifying Wardrobe Malfunction – And The Bride Couldn’t Cope With The Situation

ADVERTISEMENT

When this best man stole the limelight from a bride and groom it was for the most hilarious reason. It all happened so fast but, luckily, the entire thing was caught on film. And sure enough, it soon became a viral sensation.

Being asked to be someone’s best man is a huge honor but there’s often quite a lot of work involved. From organizing the bachelor party to remembering to bring the rings to the ceremony, there’s a lot of scope for things to go wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for one best man in particular things went south – literally – for a totally unexpected reason. Unfortunately for him, the whole incident was captured on camera and uploaded to YouTube, where his red-faced moment was viewed over 20 million times.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT