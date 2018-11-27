20 Bizarre Objects People Stumbled Across That Left Them With More Questions Than Answers

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everything in this life is so easily explained. Indeed, there are countless objects out there that can completely baffle us, leading to more questions than answers. Thankfully, that’s where the internet comes in. Yes, it seems there’s always someone out there who does have the answers. If you’re equally mystified by these bizarre objects, then, read on for some illuminating insight into their origins.

20. These underwater mounds

It’s no wonder the person who spotted these was left confused. After all, they’re not something you see every day, even out on the ocean. And that’s because they’re not actually natural. Indeed, they’re artificial reef balls, and are designed to provide a habitat for marine life.

19. This terrifying plant

Yes, it does look like something out of Stranger Things. But thankfully there’s nothing odd about this plant – beyond its unusual appearance. Indeed, it’s merely a skunk cabbage flower, so-called because it emits an odious scent when damaged. You’ll find it in eastern North America, between Nova Scotia and Tennessee.

