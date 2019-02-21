Here Are 40 Blasts From The Past That All ’80s Girls Had In Their Bedrooms

ADVERTISEMENT

What a time the 1980s was! It was the decade of power dressing, Ferris Bueller becoming the bad boy of young girls’ dreams and Michael Jackson releasing hit after hit of musical gold. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The 1980s also produced all kinds of knick-knacks that cluttered girls’ bedrooms across the land. Prepare for some serious nostalgia!

40. Lockable diaries

How do you protect your biggest secrets from nosey people? How can you be sure that your innermost thoughts will never be revealed to your enemies? Well, this is when a lockable diary comes in incredibly handy, by keeping secrets such as the details of your current crush hidden from prying eyes. If there’s anything we’ve learnt from Mean Girls, it’s that when someone reads your secret musings, all hell breaks loose.

39. Fan posters

More or less every 1980s girl plastered her bedroom walls with posters of her latest craze, from Duran Duran to Tom Cruise. Of course, you would judge someone on their choice of poster. And that would even extend to which members of certain band you liked most. For instance, some girls were devoted to Duran Duran’s singer Simon Le Bon, while others were besotted with bassist John Taylor.

