This Blind And Deaf Baby Cried Inconsolably – Until His Father Found The Perfect Solution

Samantha Jolicoeur has a son with a terminal genetic condition. He’s blind and deaf, but when he was upset as a baby, there was one foolproof way to calm him down. What’s more, Samantha uploaded a video of the technique to the internet – and it soon went totally viral.

Samantha met her husband, Kevin, on a blind date – and the pair now have three children. It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for them, though. They spoke about their experiences in a video on Samantha’s blog, “Life With A Happy Heart.”

During the early days of their relationship, Kevin noted that he began pulling away when he realized how much baggage he and Samantha both carried with them. But then, in March 2009, Samantha discovered that she was pregnant. Even so, Kevin still wasn’t sure about the relationship.

