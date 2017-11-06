After This Blind Dog Got Surgery To See Again, His Adorable Reaction Touched 14 Million Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

If your sight was suddenly taken away, it would be disorienting and scary. That’s exactly what happened to one Irish terrier, who has stolen the hearts of millions online. The moment he came out of corrective surgery was captured on camera, and it sent the internet into a spin.

Benjamin May is the owner of a very special pooch named Duffy. May and Duffy grew up together, and over the years they formed a unique bond. That’s why when Duffy’s health deteriorated, it was difficult news for his owners to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duffy had been a rescue dog when May’s family took him in, and unfortunately he wasn’t destined to have an easy life health-wise. The Irish terrier was loved by his Pennsylvania-based owners, but they weren’t able to stop his issues creeping in.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT