This Blind Man Walked Up To A Hair Salon. Moments Later Security Was Screaming In His Ears

By Annie Price
March 14, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Tina Eddy Mack

Minnesota woman Tina Mack had the pleasure of mixing a social visit with some TLC in early 2018 when something rudely interrupted her serenity. A blind man had wandered into the Minneapolis beauty parlor where the 53-year-old was enjoying a hair treatment. Mack saw the man take a seat in the salon’s waiting area. The man seemed to be minding his own business, but when a security guard saw him he started to yell.

Image: Facebook/Tina Eddy Mack

Financial services executive Mack lives in Oakdale, a suburb of St. Paul that lies 17 miles east of Minneapolis in the Twin Cities area. One Friday in February 2018, the doting aunt had made a special trip across the Mississippi in order to visit her niece in the north-east of Minneapolis. And that visit would leave Mack in no doubt as to exactly what type of person lives in that part of town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Markus Spiske freeforcommercialuse.net

Mack’s niece was enrolled at the Aveda Institute on the city’s Central Avenue in the Marcy-Holmes district. The international beauty school brand trains students in hair, beauty and wellness. Mack was no doubt looking forward to receiving a hair revamp from her close relative and a chance to catch up.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT