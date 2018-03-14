This Blind Man Walked Up To A Hair Salon. Moments Later Security Was Screaming In His Ears

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota woman Tina Mack had the pleasure of mixing a social visit with some TLC in early 2018 when something rudely interrupted her serenity. A blind man had wandered into the Minneapolis beauty parlor where the 53-year-old was enjoying a hair treatment. Mack saw the man take a seat in the salon’s waiting area. The man seemed to be minding his own business, but when a security guard saw him he started to yell.

Financial services executive Mack lives in Oakdale, a suburb of St. Paul that lies 17 miles east of Minneapolis in the Twin Cities area. One Friday in February 2018, the doting aunt had made a special trip across the Mississippi in order to visit her niece in the north-east of Minneapolis. And that visit would leave Mack in no doubt as to exactly what type of person lives in that part of town.

Mack’s niece was enrolled at the Aveda Institute on the city’s Central Avenue in the Marcy-Holmes district. The international beauty school brand trains students in hair, beauty and wellness. Mack was no doubt looking forward to receiving a hair revamp from her close relative and a chance to catch up.

