A Blogger Bought This Run-Down Trailer For $1,000 And Transformed It Into A Stunning New Home

Of all the vacations a person can take in their lifetime, a road trip across America is perhaps one of the most iconic. Thousands of miles of highways stripe the country, giving you access to every city and town from behind the wheel of your vehicle.

And if one’s vision of road-tripping comes with camping along the way, then there’s no better way to do it than with a trailer in tow. Some are over-the-top extravagant with all of the bells and whistles of home, while others provide the bare minimum to let you sleep comfortably and safely.

To say that Mandi Gubler found a trailer from the latter category would be an understatement. But the 1973 Bell Travel Trailer she bought in disrepair wouldn’t stay that way for long. With her own two hands, she made the perfect companion for her own road trips across the country.

