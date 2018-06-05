A 4-Year-Old Was Walking Along A Beach With His Family When A Wave Suddenly Swept Him Out Of Reach

ADVERTISEMENT

It should have been a lovely day that would live on in the memory of Wesley Belisle's family forever. However, when a wave swept the youngster out to sea as he strolled along, it became a day they would never forget for the most tragic of reasons.

Wesley and his family lived in Manchester, New Hampshire. However, in spring 2018 the clan were gearing up for a vacation in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. And needless to say, they were all looking forward to the break.

The Belisle gang arrived at the seaside location in April 2018. It’s safe to say that their holiday got off to a flying start. During their first few days in Kitty Hawk they enjoyed days out on the beach and visited the town’s local attractions.

