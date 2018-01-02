After This Boy Awoke From A Two-Week Coma, He Claimed To Recall What He’d Seen In The Afterlife

ADVERTISEMENT

One young boy spent two weeks in a coma after a car accident that tore his family apart. But when he woke up, he claimed to have visited heaven, and he told his mom things that just didn’t seem to make any sense. Now he’s on a mission to spread the word.

In 1997 Landon Kemp was only eight years old. Then one morning he was riding in a car with his parents, Julie and Andy, when they got into a road accident. On their way back from church, an ambulance smashed into the family car. Andy was killed instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie was pulled from the wreckage alive, but emergency responders didn’t see Landon right away. A while later, they spotted him in the back of the car and started to pull him out, but it wasn’t looking good at all. He had stopped breathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT