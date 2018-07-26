This Boy Burst Into Tears As He Opened A Series Of Boxes – But Then He Got A Heartwarming Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronin Coffelt knew exactly what he wanted for his birthday. Given that, after opening his gift and realizing he wasn’t getting it, he began to cry. However, his tears hadn’t even begun to dry when he had a huge surprise.

Ronin was just one-third of the Coffelt family. His dad, Mark, served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Meanwhile, Aleecia, Ronin’s mom, stayed on the homefront in Minot, North Dakota, when her husband deployed around the world.

Right around Ronin’s birthday in 2018, Mark was set to return to Minot after an eight-month deployment in Al Udeid, Qatar. However, he and the rest of the 69th Bomb Squadron had their trip home delayed.

