This Boy Got Chickenpox And Scratched His Blisters – Then Within Hours The Ultimate Tragedy Struck

When little kids get chickenpox, it’s natural that they scratch their skin: a rash of red spots turns into blisters, all of which can be itchy. But doing this brought about a tragic end for a three-year-old who scratched one of his bumps and ended up dead within hours.

Bryan-Andrew Lock “was such a good little boy,” according to his mom, Jasmine Shortland, 23. She told the Daily Mirror, “He would melt your heart with his smile. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

Bryan-Andrew was the eldest of the children Shortland shared with her partner Josh Wescott. She worked as a barmaid while raising all her boys – including Austin, 2, Ivan, 1, and Isaac, five months – in Yeovil, a small English town with a population of 45,000.

