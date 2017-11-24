This Boy Was Digging On A Beach When He Saw A Lifeless Body Buried In The Sand

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a mid-summer’s day in California. So, one boy and his family headed down to their local beach to enjoy the weather. However, their idyllic trip soon took a dark turn when the youngster found the body of a lifeless child buried beneath the sand.

Conner Fitz-Gerald lives with his family on the coast in Marina, Monterey County. In July 2013, he and some loved ones headed out to make the most of the lazy summer day. The city boasts a lovely state beach which offers a number of recreational activities for adults and children alike.

On the day that Fitz-Gerald’s group visited, the grown ups relaxed while the children went to explore the beach. They ended up a quarter of a mile down coast where they found the perfect spot amongst the dunes to build sand caves. And so they started digging.

