After This 2-Year-Old Boy Disappeared, Police Followed Paw Prints Leading Into The Woods

After two-year-old William Odom disappeared from his rural home in Mississippi, a frantic search began. William was wearing nothing but a diaper and further complicating matters was the fact that he was thought to be autistic – meaning that he might not respond to rescuers, even if they were within yards of him.

William’s family home lay on Pete Hickman Road on the outskirts of Saucier, a small town in Harrison County, Mississippi with a population of some 1,300 people. It is in a wooded area and is close to a river and a creek – and the search party was all too aware of the potential dangers that faced the child, who was described as being “non-verbal.”

Indeed, the rural setting of the home dramatically increased the chances that William might be injured – perhaps even fatally. In the wild surroundings, he might by attacked by stray dogs or other animals and with a creek and the Biloxi river close by, he could easily fall in and drown.

