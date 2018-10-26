A Boy Was Forced To Perform Frog Jumps Up A Hill, But The Punishment Took A Fatal Toll On His Body

ADVERTISEMENT

A terrible incident involving a schoolboy in China has resparked the global conversation about corporal punishment. In September 2018 Zhang, whose surname has not been disclosed, collapsed and died after being made to “frog jump” up a steep incline at his school. The 16-year-old student had committed what many would consider to be a minor indiscretion – and his subsequent punishment had a tragic ending.

Although corporal punishment in schools remains legal in some parts of the U.S., most teachers in other countries punish children who break school rules through non-physical means. Consequently, stories of serious or fatal injuries resulting from a teacher’s punishment tend to make global news.

Corporal punishment is banned throughout China. However, China is known to apply more unusual punishments to schoolchildren, from the harsh to the ridiculous. For example, children often have to sing a song to their class for minor breaches of school rules.

